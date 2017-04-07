Mercy – Romans 9:16-19

Vs 16 – The mercy and compassion of God is not dependent on man’s desire or effort. It is God’s mercy.

Vs 17 – Pharaoh for example was raised up for the expressed purpose to display God’s power and proclaim God’s name through out the earth. The always has to be a protagonist and antagonist in every story. Moses was the protagonist and Pharaoh the antagonist.

Vs 18 – God has mercy on who He wishes to have mercy and will harden the heart of anyone He wishes. One thing we must do is trust God and be aware of His unsearchable character and His sovereignty.