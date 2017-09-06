Mid Week thought

It is the middle of the week and here is a simple thought. When the inner man is well cared for, this caring will be shown to those who are part of the outer man’s world. Today you have an opportunity to touch others for the Lord. Love them and care for them. make sure you encourage and restore others around you. We are people of positive influence in a world that at times can be dark and cold. Be light and warmth for Jesus today.
