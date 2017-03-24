Midnight Call

It is the weekend and here is a funny and simple thought. Marriage has been described as a phone call at 3 a.m. You get the ring and then you wake up. Marriage will be what you make. There are three things that will help make a marriage work. Communication, attitude and commitment. Apply these three and your marriage has a greater chance of success.
