Mind of the Lord. – Romans 11:34-46

Vs 34 – Who has known the mind of God and who is His counselor. Isaiah said, “His ways are higher than our ways and His thoughts greater than our thoughts.”

Vs 35 – Who has ever given to God that He should repay. God owes no one anything. There is no person or thing greater than God.

Vs 36 – Here is a reality. All things came from Him and through Him. He is the giver and sustainer of life. All things are to Him. To Him be the glory forever Amen. Reality check, God is God. In this doxology Paul showcases the sovereignty of God.