Jesus’ First Miracle

Yesterday we learn that Jesus turn the water into wine. Today we will look at the four remaining lessons we can learn from this account.

1. If we follow Jesus fantastic things are going to happen. Signs, wonders and miracles follow them who believe, Mark reminds us. Openness to God is the key to the miraculous.

2. Jesus only does the best. When the win was created. It was the best. God only does the best and uses the best.

3. The real reason as revealed by scripture of why He did it this miracle was to reveal His glory of who He is.

4. The disciples through this miracle learned to put their trust in Him. Trust is essential to be a disciple and see God use us.