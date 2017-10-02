Monday Muse

It is the beginning of the week and here is a thought to ponder.  Bitterness is one thing that rots from the inside out.  It is so easy to be hurt in our world today.  A small offense can turn into a big problem.  Always choose to forgive and let the Lord help you to forget.  Today make it your aim to walk in God’s love, grace and forgiveness.  To forgive is a decision.  Make it your aim today.