Monday Muse

It is the beginning of the week and here is a thought to ponder. Bitterness is one thing that rots from the inside out. It is so easy to be hurt in our world today. A small offense can turn into a big problem. Always choose to forgive and let the Lord help you to forget. Today make it your aim to walk in God’s love, grace and forgiveness. To forgive is a decision. Make it your aim today.
