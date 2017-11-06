Monday Muse

It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought. Today many people think being holy is something you find in cheese. Today choose to walk in holiness which means you are walking in the character and nature of God. Love, acceptance and forgiveness are holiness’ main qualities. People need those today. You be the conduit in which this happens.
