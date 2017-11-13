Monday Muse

It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought for today. Encouraging others is a mark of someone who has learn the path of love. It starts with us loving the Lord, learning to love ourselves and then in turn loving others. Jesus said that people would know how we are His disciples by the way we love one another. So go and love today.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.