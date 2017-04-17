Monday Thought

Today our scripture and prayer thought flow into one main though.

2 Chronicles 7:14

14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. It is prayer that moves us to morality. True morality is not man`s attempt to regulate or soothe the conscience. It is God flowing through the conscience to change our world and influence the world at large. Gd has called us to pray and be moral agents for change in our world. Let us do that for His praise and glory and one person at a time be a agent of change for the Lord.