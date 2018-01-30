It is Tuesday and here is a funny thought. Man is a funny creature, wise, thoughtful, kind, generous and understanding one moment. The next, hateful, prejudice, cruel, rude and foolish. Only creature capable of such mood changes. Today let kindness, wisdom thoughtfulness, peace, mercy and joy be the attributes you display. Show them to everyone who comes across you path and be the blessing God intended you to be. Most of all show God’s love to all.