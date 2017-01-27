Much to be done.

It is Friday and here is your thought.  When people work together much is accomplished, when they do not very little is done.  Today is the day you make a decision to work with others.  Great things are done when you find others of like mind.  This is especially true in families.  So today touch others in your world.  Let the Lord guide you in this process.  It will amaze you who He will bring in your life and together you will accomplish much for Him.