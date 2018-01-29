Jan 29 – Psalm 13:7 – My heart Rejoices.

David was in a questioning and meditative state. His question through the Psalm is, “How long Oh God.” Many times we feel the same way. God has not heard our prayers in our time frame. We think He is taking too long. We have forgotten that God will renew, strengthen and restore those who wait on Him. David has voiced His thoughts and then at the end of the Psalm as often happens David brings a happy ending. Today he releases three truths. First, David and we can trust in God’s unfailing love. God’s love will never fail and we will be never separated from it. Secondly, his heart rejoiced in God’s salvation. Salvation is such a wonderful gift and thought. To be saved from our sins. To be forgiven. To be right with God. To have peace with God and others. It is something to truly rejoice in. There is joy when you know you are righteous and blameless. Lastly, David was going to sing because the Lord was good to Him. Johnny Appleseed was asked why he was so happy in doing his work. “He stated the Lord has been good to me.”

Do you know the Lord has been good to you? Do you trust in His unfailing love? Do you rejoice in His salvation? David did and you can as well as you think and reflect on these wonderful truths today.