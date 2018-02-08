Psalm 18:2-3 – My Rock

This psalm is when David had been delivered out of the hand of Saul. So David reveals several things about the Lord today. The Lord is our rock and foundation. A place of safety and security. Jesus said when we built our life on the Lord even the fiercest storm will not shake or move us. The Lord is our fortress and deliverer. No matter what you face today the Lord can protect you and deliver you. Paul wrote in 1 Cor 10:13, that God will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able to endure but will always provide a means of escape. David calls God His God, a rock is whom I take refuge. The Lord is a place of safety, rescue and rest for you today.

David in vs 3, calls God His shield. The shield protected the warrior from up close attack. God will protect you up close attack and the shield of faith will quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. He is the horn of salvation. Through salvation we have God`s anointing that breaks any bondage. Lastly, David says the Lord is my stronghold. Actually there are strongholds that are good for you. Any protection and strength the Lord gives you is good. The Lord will hold you tight and close today. Great thoughts from this psalm today to ponder.