It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. Never follow the crowd it rarely know where it is going and to get there. Never accept the fact that you are like everyone else. God has made each one of us unique. We are called not to stand out not be like everyone else. Seek God first and His righteousness and all things will be added unto you. Be who God intended you to be today.
