Jan 25 – Psalm 9:10 – Never Forsaken

David reveals two truths for us today. The first is so wonderful. David says in vs 10, those who know your name will trust in you. This indicates relationship. It is more than a casual friendship. When you really know someone you love and trust them. You know they will also back you no matter what. True friends never judge they believe in you. God is that with us. He knows who were are and what we are capable of and the amazing thing is He trusts us.

Then He finishes off this verse by saying for you will never be forsaken when you seek the Lord. Jesus said in Mt 6:33 that if you seek God and His righteousness that all things will be added unto us. David points out that seeking the Lord means never being forsaken. What a promise. You are never alone. So as we go through out this day. Remember that fact.