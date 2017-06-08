Never Harms – Romans 13:10-13

Vs 10 – Love is a communicated attribute of God which never harms anyone. When you

love someone you are fulfilling the most basic tenet of the faith and the commandments.

Vs 11 – Paul then tells his audience to understand the times in which they live. Every

generation who lives is closer to the coming of the Lord. The time has come that all

people wake up from their slumber. Mankind has wasted their time, talents and resources

on the wrong things. The hour of the Lord’s coming is closer than any one thinks. This

is an exhortation to live ready.