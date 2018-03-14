New Thought

It is the middle of the week and here is your thought. The ostrich is strong, fast, arrogant and proud. Yet they forget their young, are unable to fly above their circumstances and earthbound. The eagle is majestic, caring, faithful and tenancious. They care for their young, fly above all their circumstances and touch the sky. Which do you want to be?
