It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought. Praise is thanking God for what He has done. So thank and praise Him with all your heart. Thank Him for His goodness, love and mercy. You have been given all you need. Salvation is complete and you will need nothing else. Thank the Lord for His constant care and love.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.