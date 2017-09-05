The long weekend is over and we trust you had a great time. It is Tuesday and here is your thought. The wisdom of the ages, the conduct of the present and the hope for the future is summed up in one word. Love. Love is who God is and it is a quality He wishes to give you in its fullness. It will enable you to love others and yourself. Let His love flow in and through you today to others.
