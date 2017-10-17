John 3:1-21

This is the second day of our study and devotion on Jesus’ conversation with Nicodemus. Jesus has made it clear that only by being born again can you see the Kingdom of God. Today we will look further at some more life lessons from this passage.

1. We find here that even the greatest and wisest teachers of the word can be fooled by the simplest things. We must listen to the direction of the Holy Spirit to learn truth. John would say later in His book that the Holy Spirit will take what He hears and passes it on to us. The Holy Spirit will guide us into all truth.

2. Jesus told Nicodemus He only speaks of what He has seen and heard. We must do the same. Paul says 1 Cor 11;23, “That which we have received we are to pass onto others. The reality is however that everyone will hear us.

3. Jesus speaks to us of earthly and spiritual things. The Holy Spirit will help us see both the earthly or natural and the spiritual or supernatural.

4. No one can go up to heaven. Jesus had to go first and open the way for us. The writer of Hebrews tells us that He did through His flesh. This of course happened through His broken body and shed blood which was given for us on the cross.

5. Jesus told Nicodemus that unless the Son of Man was lifted up no man could come. This was of course a prophecy Jesus would fulfill on the cross. Nicodemus would be one of two men who would prepare Jesus’ body for burial. After the Son of Man was lifted up all who believed in Him would have eternal life.

6. It was love that caused God to send His only Son into the world and that all who believed in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.

There is a story about a young evangelist who preached a two week campaign on John 3:16 and how at the end of the meeting stated he could have preached another week because this verse has so many inexhaustible truths contained in it.