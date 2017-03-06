No Condemnation – Rom 8:1-3

Vs 1 – Paul says that because Christ has delivered us from death unto life there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. The operative word here is making sure you are in Christ Jesus. You know you belong to Him. Then you will no longer want to walk according to the flesh with its images or standards. You want to walk according to the Spirit with His gifts and fruit.

Vs 2 – The law of the Spirit of life in Christ has made us free from the law of sin and death. There is a powerful contrast between life and freedom in Christ and the law which brought sin and death.

Vs 3 – The law could not free mankind from sin and death but God sent His Son Jesus Christ in the form of sinful flesh. Jesus was like us in all ways yet without sin. His death condemned sin in any form because He died in the flesh that sin would be done away with.