No Condemnation – Rom 8:34-36

Vs 34 – Paul then asks the question, who can condemn you? Jesus Christ died and has risen again. Right now He is sitting at the right hand of God making intercession and advocating for us. So when the accusation comes Jesus comes to our defense. He has also supplied us with the means of escaping condemnation because He has already secured the resources to pay any debt owe because of our sin. All we have to do is ask.

Vs 35 – Paul then closes with one final question. Who can separate us from the love of Christ. Paul has been using this form of writing to make His point through out the letter. He asks a question and then answers it. Can tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril or sword.

Vs 36 – Paul the quotes a Jewish proverb, “For your sake we are being killed all day long, we are counted as sheep for the slaughter.” We have to die daily. We must say no to the flesh, world and the devil.