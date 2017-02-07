No Condemnation – Romans 5:16-18

Vs 16 – Judgment and condemnation followed Adam’s sin. The gift of God followed trespasses and through this gift justification came to all mankind. There is a wonderful comparison between Adam and Christ. One man brought death the other man life.

Vs 17 – Through Adam’s sin death reigned over mankind. Through Jesus Christ the following blessings and graces came. First, God’s abundant provision of grace. Next, the gift of righteousness. Lastly, Reign in life. All through the one man Jesus Christ.

Vs 18 – Adams’s trespass, sin and rebellion brought condemnation to all men. Jesus’ one act of righteousness brought justification and life to all men. Adam brought death, Jesus Christ brought life.