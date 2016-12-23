No Knowledge of God. – Romans 1:27-29

Vs 27 – Men left their natural affection for women gave into the sodomite spirit and burned in lust for each other. Their conduct is vile, evil and will lead to destruction and death.

Vs 28 – They did not retain their knowledge of God. God gave them over to their reprobate mind where they do things that will lead to separation from God and eternal punishment.

Vs 29 – As a result of their apostasy Paul lists 23 sins that damn the soul. Unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness, full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity and whisperers.