Feb 1 – Psalm 15:3 – No Slander

David continues to answer the question, “who can live on God’s holy hill?” David will again highlight in this verse three godly qualities of those who live in the presence of the Lord. First, those who are godly will never slander another with their tongue. Their speech and tongue is under the control of the Holy Spirit. James, points out the tongue is unruly and dangerous. Only God and a heart truly dedicated to God can tame the tongue.

Next, a godly person will never do their neighbor any harm. Jesus answered who was our neighbor in the gospels. They are anyone who comes across our path and we meet in our daily encounters. You always walk in love, acceptance and forgiveness with others. Lastly, David says that we will never slur or talk bad about another. When people gossip about others it usually has to do with low self esteem or conceit. Neither is befitting a child of God. So today watch your tongue and never hurt another made in the image of God.