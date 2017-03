Not Hopeless – Rom 7:25

Vs 25 – Paul however does leave himself, his audience or us in a hopeless or helpless position. “Thank God”, he says for Jesus Christ our Lord. He has rescued us from sin, it’s slavery and death it brings. He has helped us to pass from death unto life. Jesus is God’s answer and man’s remedy for sin. Paul is a slave to God’s law in His mind but in the sinful nature a slave to the law of sin. Fortunately for Paul and us, who the Son sets free, is free indeed.