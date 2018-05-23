It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder.Obedience is the decision to that which is right when everything and everyone around says you do not have too. Obedience to God is better than any thing. when you obey God you are following the best advice. God knows what He is doing. Trust Him.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.