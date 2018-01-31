Well it is the middle of the week and here is a couple of thoughts. The funny thing about New Age Philosophy and teachings is that it is old age demon worship repackaged. The greatest thing that the Christian to do is tell and live the truth about Jesus Christ. Truth is truth and Jesus is the truth we speak and live. Live your faith so well that people will be hungry for what you have in Christ.
