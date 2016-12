One time – Romans 1:21-24

Vs 21 – There was a time mankind knew God. This is called the time of conscience. They however did not glorify Him as God. Neither were thankful. The result was that they became vain in their thinking and this led to a darkening of their foolish hearts.

Vs 22 – They claimed to be wise but in truth were fools.

Vs 23 – The changed to glory of the incorruptible God to the images of corruptible man and creatures. They became idol worshippers.