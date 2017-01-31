It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today. Before a man can be free of greed he must get a new creed. Only Jesus can free him indeed. Jesus is the answer to all situations and problems in life. Who He sets free is free indeed. So today invite Him in and see Him turn everything around and make your life what God intended it to be.
