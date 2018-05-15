May 15 – Open my lips – Psalm 51:14-15

David now repents of the life that he took. Even though David did not give a direct order for the destruction of Urriah. He told Joab to put him in the midst of the battle. He was killed by lack of protection. David knew that he was guilty of killing this man. He asked the Lord to forgive him of his sin and because of this salvation and freedom he would tell others of God`s righteousness. David as a musician would sing of the Lord`s salvation.

Lord open my lips. David was asking the Lord to help him not to conceal what he had done but to tell others so they can see the forgiveness and kindness of the Lord. David knew he would face the consequences for his sin but out of it he learned God`s mercy. We make a choice to praise the Lord. Choose to share your story with others so they in turn can see God`s kindness.