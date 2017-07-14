It is the weekend and here is a wonderful thought. The fruitfulness of your love will not be measure by what you did for yourself but what you have done for others. We are called to show God’s love to others. We are to love others as we love ourselves. God is love. He loves through us. So today show love by what you do and be God’s hand of love.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.