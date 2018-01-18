Jan 18 – Psalm 7:1 – Our refuge

David in this Psalm has made a decision to make the Lord His refuge. Now through the nation of Israel during David`s time there were many natural refuges. Israel is a country filled with mountains. It was also at that time filled with many treed areas. There were many places to go and hide and find sanctuary. David proved this for over ten years as he was running from Saul. David knew the Lord was His refuge, place of safety and fortress.

David during his lifetime has many enemies. His cry was that the Lord would save him from all those that pursue Him. He knew that in his own strength he could fail but in the protection and strength of the Lord He would not fail. David knew the Lord was his help and hiding place. Do you know that today as you go throughout your day? Let the Lord be your refuge, help and foundation today. Let Him deal with all your enemies and those that would try to harm you. Let the Lord take vengeance and pay each one back according to their work.