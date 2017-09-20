Over comer

It is the middle of the week and here is a powerful thought. You have a choice to be a victor or victim. To be a conqueror or be conquered. Be an overcomer or be overcomed. What an opportunity to change your world and situation. God will help you and together you will change your world. You can also be a model of grace and mercy. So choose today but choose wisely.
