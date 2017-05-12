As we head into the weekend here is a simple and powerful thought. When anger has control of you, it will use you to control others. So hear is a simple thought found in James 1. Be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger. Ask the Lord today to help you with this. there will be plenty of instances where it could happen. A person who is self controlled will be able to control an overcome anger. What has been presented is a sure way to deal with it.