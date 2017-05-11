Overcome Fear

It is Thursday and here is a powerful thought. When fear has roots in your heart it will spread into the hearts of others through you. You can stop it by recognizing what it does and God’s solution. Remember God has not given you a spirit of fear but love, power and a sound mind. Let God’s love give you power over fear and with it a sound mind. Fear is caused by the unknown and God has your future in His hands. So you have nothing to fear.