It is Monday and the beginning of the week and here is a thought to ponder. A pearl of great price is a saying that expresses our heart and what God is saying to it at the time. God has given you a wonderful life in Christ. So today share that life with others. Share His love, acceptance and forgiveness. Be the blessing God wants you to be and make a real impact in the life of others with His love.
