Pearl of Great Price

It is Monday and the beginning of the week and here is a thought to ponder.  A pearl of great price is a saying that expresses our heart and what God is saying to it at the time.  God has given you a wonderful life in Christ.  So today share that life with others.  Share His love, acceptance and forgiveness.  Be the blessing God wants you to be and make a real impact in the life of others with His love.