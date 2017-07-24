People of Rome – Romans 16:14-17

Vs 15 – Philologus, Julia, Nereus and his sister, Olympas and all the saints with them. It sounds like Paul was trying to remember all the people he could in Rome.

Vs 16 – Greet each other with a holy kiss. This was a Middle Eastern custom. Usually a kiss to cheek custom. All the churches in Christ send greetings. Paul would be carrying all the greetings from each church. It was also a general greeting.

Vs 17 – Paul warns his readers to watch out for three type of people. Those who cause division. Those who put obstacles in the way of the faith. Lastly, those who bring teaching contrary to what they heard from Paul and other true apostles in the faith. Paul tells his audience to avoid and keep away from such people. What fellowship does light have with darkness? This just shows that false teaching has been around since the beginning of the church.