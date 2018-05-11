May 11 – Perfect Heart – Psalm 51:10

David was now coming to the part where he was asking the Lord to create in him a new heart. He had been to the depths of sin and now he was looking for restoration. One time a pastor fell into deep sin and found himself, sitting in a homeless shelter months later. As he sat there he reflected how he got there. In that moment he came to himself and determined to do whatever was necessary to be restored. A couple years later he was again preaching on the streets telling others about how God restored him.

David wanted to be restored. He wanted a pure heart again. His relationship with God had been damaged. David wanted God to renew a stable and faithful heart in him again. We can be renewed and restored but we have to make the choice and then the effort. God will do his part when we do ours. It is our choice in responding to His Holy Spirit.