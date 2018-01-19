Jan 20 – Psalm 8:1-2 – Perfect Praise

We are going to send the next four days in Psalm 8. It is so rich with truth. David states, “how majestic is your name in all the earth. David states the Lord is awesome, beyond description. His majesty and power is seen throughout the earth. God uses two witnesses to show Him, the witnesses of creation and conscience. Creation by its own voice speaks of a creator and conscience speaks of inner morality and standard of God.

Now then David reveals prophetically what would happen a thousand years later. Jesus on Psalm Sunday was ushered into Jerusalem on a colt and during this time people praised the Lord. It was also at this time a children’s choir sang about Jesus. The critics tried have Jesus silence the children but Jesus quoted this Psalm on how those who have a child like heart release perfect praise. Praise silences, the foe, enemy and avenger. It is God’s means to destroy the attacks of the enemy. There is nothing like a powerful praise and worship time to destroy, silence and curtail any attack of the enemy. So today praise the Lord from a pure heart and silence all your enemies.