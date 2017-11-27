It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought. Success is strickly a matter of perspective. You may have riches and still be a failure as a person. You can have nothing and be a success as a person. Today work on your inner man and then work on being the person that God has called you to be. Be a blessing to others around you.
