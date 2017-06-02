A post office Box Closed for Birds

The postal service is not about to be responsible for the uprooting of a tiny bird family – not if they can help it.

An Post, Ireland’s postal service, erected an endearing sign next to the mailbox in County Cavan reading: “Postbox Closed Due To Bird Nesting”.

According to the BBC, the mailman believes the birds to be sparrows.

While most people might not have a problem disturbing the little critters, An Post is much more understanding.

“We let nature take its course. It happens from time to time,” postal service representatives told the BBC. “Once the birds are gone, the post box resumes its duties.”

It may be a small gesture, but it’s still sweet to know that the Irish wildlife is cared for by government workers.