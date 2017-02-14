Powerful Reality – Rom 6:7-9

Vs 7 – Paul then points out a powerful reality that when someone has died they are free from sin. That which is dead is dead and that which is alive is alive. Only Jesus Christ can set us free from sin and only allowing the crucified life reign in us will we stay free from sin.

Vs 8 – The result of this belief is that we have died with Him and that we will live with Him. Jesus said in the book of John that He would go and prepare a place for us. He has gone ahead but even now we are living with Him.

Vs 9 – Jesus has risen from the dead and He cannot die again. Death and sin no longer has mastery over Him or us.