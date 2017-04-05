Promise – Rom 9:10-12

Vs 10 – Rebecca had children as well and their father was Isaac who was the child of promise.

Vs 11 – Paul then reveals that even before the twins Jacob or Esau had done anything bad or good. Even before they were born God knew what each boy would do and He knew which one to choose. Paul states here the sovereignty of God was in effect.

Vs 12 – Paul clears up a very important argument. Many feel that good works is the grounds for acceptance by God. Paul makes it clear that it is God’s call. In Rebecca’s case she was told the older would serve the younger.