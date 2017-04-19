It is the middle of the week and here is a thought for you. Revival is man reaching out to God in desperation and God reaching back to man in celebration of recognition of the desperation. Today reach out to God and seek His kingdom and righteous and all things will be added to you. Do this for yourself, family, friends, community, and nation. God is waiting.
