Real Power

It is Thursday and here is a powerful thought. Nothing stands in the way of prayer. It overcomes any obstacle, situation, force or person. So stand behind prayer and move into victory. God will always answer prayer. Pray and see heaven move on your behalf. It is the prayer of a righteous person that avails much.
