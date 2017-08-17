It is already Thursday and here your thought for today. To realize that you have a weakness is the first step to real strength. Real wisdom is also knowing that your weaknesses can become strength in the Lord. We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. Go in the Lord’s strength today and become strong for Him.
