Real Truth

It is the beginning of the week and here is your though. Personality image, talent, and skill is what is seen first. Character is morality, honesty and conscience can only be seen over time. Work on your character for that is what people really want to see. It starts by seeking God and his righteousness and then all other things will be added to you.
