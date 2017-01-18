It is the middle of the week and here is your thought. Being wise is preparing for the future and real wisdom is preparing for eternity. So the question today is have you prepared for eternity. We spend much of our working life preparing for retirement but real wisdom is getting oneself ready for eternity. This life is a dress rehearsal for eternity. Wisdom knows this and lives accordingly.
