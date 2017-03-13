Reality – Romans 8:13-15

Vs 13 – Here is reality, if you live according to the flesh you will die. Flesh only brings death. If you crucify, mortify and put to dead the flesh through the Holy Spirit you will not die. Life and death is a choice so choose wisely.

Vs 14 – The result of being led by the Spirit is that you are the son or daughter of God. It is His will and desires that you wish to have in your life.

Vs 15 – The results of being led by the Spirit is that you are not in bondage to fear. You have love, power and a sound mind. Secondly, you have been adopted into the family of God. Lastly you can call him, “Daddy God.”